Norden Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $381.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Bank of America cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

