Norden Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 773.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,484 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Ready Capital worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $40,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ready Capital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,429,000 after acquiring an additional 735,949 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,069,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 107,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth $812,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

RC opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $232.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 74.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RC. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Ready Capital

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,249 shares in the company, valued at $789,614.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.