Norden Group LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after buying an additional 1,511,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atlassian by 156.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,449,000 after buying an additional 1,095,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,740,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after buying an additional 504,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,237,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,435,095,000 after buying an additional 326,673 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.62, for a total value of $1,451,463.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,828 shares in the company, valued at $88,539,289.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total value of $147,158.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,486,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.62, for a total value of $1,451,463.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,539,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,561 shares of company stock worth $49,794,081 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM opened at $187.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $152.34 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.25.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

