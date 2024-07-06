Norden Group LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Trading Down 2.0 %
CMI opened at $266.70 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.68.
Cummins Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.
Insider Activity at Cummins
In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
