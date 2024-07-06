Norden Group LLC Invests $1.47 Million in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in argenx by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,099,000 after purchasing an additional 530,181 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in argenx by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,666,000 after purchasing an additional 346,178 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in argenx by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,666,000 after purchasing an additional 234,567 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in argenx by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 667,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,821,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $58,283,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $435.84 on Friday. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $389.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.29. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 0.64.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $607.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.42.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

