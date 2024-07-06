Norden Group LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Get Exelon alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $34.31 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXC

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.