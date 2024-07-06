Norden Group LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 542,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,318,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,905,000 after purchasing an additional 735,270 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 807.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $190.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.24 and a 200 day moving average of $203.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.22. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $147.62 and a 12 month high of $224.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

