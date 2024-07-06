Norden Group LLC Invests $933,000 in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 49.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 13.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 87.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Donaldson by 122.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $1,760,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Donaldson Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DCI opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $78.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

