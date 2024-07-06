Norden Group LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 34,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 455.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VICI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

NYSE:VICI opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $33.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

