Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,329,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 577,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,800,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coastal Financial

In other Coastal Financial news, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $45,961.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,602.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their target price on Coastal Financial from $57.50 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Coastal Financial Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CCB stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.25. Coastal Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $147.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.10 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Research analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

See Also

