Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 43,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.19.

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $102,339.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,648,481.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $102,339.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,648,481.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 7,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $496,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,639,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,554 shares of company stock valued at $20,096,420 over the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PCOR opened at $68.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. Analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

