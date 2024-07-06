Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL opened at $747.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.63. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $429.56 and a 52-week high of $799.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $658.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.01.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. Research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Friday, May 10th.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

