Norden Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,824 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of NICE by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.62.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $171.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $270.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.25.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. Analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

