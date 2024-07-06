Norden Group LLC Purchases New Shares in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. Norden Group LLC owned 0.31% of NVE as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in NVE during the first quarter valued at $1,009,000. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVE by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NVE by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVE by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NVE by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

NVEC opened at $71.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $345.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.16. NVE Co. has a 52-week low of $64.14 and a 52-week high of $97.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.16.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.46% and a return on equity of 25.83%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.68%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

