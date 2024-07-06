Norden Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,909,000 after buying an additional 365,648 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,474 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,914 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,064,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 759,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,483,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,313 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $60.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a report on Sunday, June 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

