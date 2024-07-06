Norden Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,358 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,414.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.96. The firm has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

