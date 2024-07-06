Norden Group LLC Purchases Shares of 82,654 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,654 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 332,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150,191 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 497,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 313,065 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,312,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 122,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,355,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,342,000 after purchasing an additional 290,673 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBVA opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBVA. Barclays lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

