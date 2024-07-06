Norden Group LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,115 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $163.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.67. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

