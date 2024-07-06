Norden Group LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.83. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

