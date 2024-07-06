Norden Group LLC Takes $1.52 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 280,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 78,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

