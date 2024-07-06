Norden Group LLC Takes $924,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 40,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $259.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.11. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

