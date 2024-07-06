Norden Group LLC Takes Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,111,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 8,060.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 857,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 846,771 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVTR. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $21.03 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

