Notcoin (NOT) Price Tops $0.0104 on Exchanges

Notcoin (NOT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Notcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Notcoin has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Notcoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $279.03 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Notcoin Token Profile

Notcoin launched on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,491,027,712 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,491,027,711 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,491,027,711.69781. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.01014305 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $350,383,138.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

