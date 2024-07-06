Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.02

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.02 and traded as low as $23.47. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $23.92, with a volume of 2,139 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oak Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a market cap of $196.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

