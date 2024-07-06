OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.19.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

OceanaGold Price Performance

TSE OGC opened at C$3.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.90. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$2.08 and a 1 year high of C$3.54.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of C$364.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.3147257 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

