Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the bank's stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $14.75 on Friday. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $74.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.28.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 630,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 111,555 shares of company stock worth $1,642,355. Corporate insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile



Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

