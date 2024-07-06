Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $14.75 on Friday. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $74.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.28.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.
Old Point Financial Company Profile
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Old Point Financial
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.