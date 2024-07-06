Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.67

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.67 and traded as high as $3.97. Omeros shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 106,077 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMER. StockNews.com lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Omeros Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $223.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Research analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Omeros by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Omeros by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Omeros by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Omeros by 20.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

