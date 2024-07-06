Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) Trading 3.2% Higher

Ondine Biomedical Inc. (LON:OBI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.39 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). 1,129,239 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 348,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 8.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.33 and a beta of -0.01.
About Ondine Biomedical
Ondine Biomedical Inc, a Life sciences company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of antimicrobial photodisinfection therapies in Canada and internationally. Its product platform is Photodisinfection, a topical light-based antimicrobial technology that eliminates harmful pathogens.
