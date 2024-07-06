OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. 5,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 49,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$80.72 million, a P/E ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.27.

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.90 million during the quarter. OneSoft Solutions had a negative return on equity of 44.33% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. On average, analysts expect that OneSoft Solutions Inc. will post 0.0117039 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It also offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

