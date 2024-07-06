Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Up 0.8%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $144.65 and last traded at $144.38. 3,560,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 11,810,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.09 and a 200 day moving average of $119.40. The company has a market capitalization of $399.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,246,045.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,203,000 after buying an additional 643,490 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Oracle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

