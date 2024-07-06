Ordinals (ORDI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $594.46 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $594.46 million and approximately $143.74 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for about $28.31 or 0.00049677 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 30% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 28.0614135 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $176,143,125.97 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

