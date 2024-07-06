Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $0.75 on Friday. Organovo has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

