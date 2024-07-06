Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OESX

Orion Energy Systems Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of OESX stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $35.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The company had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,972 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 502,023 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Energy Systems

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.