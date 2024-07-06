Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORA shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $50,393.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $354,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 524,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,768,000 after buying an additional 110,330 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 864,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after buying an additional 172,934 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,220,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

ORA stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.79. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $85.82.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

