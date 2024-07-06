Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Oshkosh worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.69.

OSK opened at $103.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.91 and a 200-day moving average of $112.83. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $84.60 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

