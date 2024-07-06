Osmosis (OSMO) Price Down 14.5% This Week

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Osmosis has a total market cap of $306.37 million and $11.65 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000808 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Osmosis
Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 998,156,911 coins and its circulating supply is 669,857,797 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Osmosis
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.
