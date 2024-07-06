Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTBD. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 32,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 49,107 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.