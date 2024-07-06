Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives $47.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Pacira BioSciences news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 5,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $143,192.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,273,336.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,150 shares of company stock worth $602,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,084,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,332,000 after purchasing an additional 285,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,411,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,488,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,172,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,463 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $980.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.88. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. Analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

