Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.83. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 82,522 shares.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on PTN

Palatin Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.29% of Palatin Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.