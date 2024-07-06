PaLM AI (PALM) Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges

PaLM AI (PALM) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One PaLM AI token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PaLM AI has a market cap of $26.31 million and $559,669.31 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PaLM AI has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Get PaLM AI alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI’s launch date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.33306437 USD and is up 26.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $702,833.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PaLM AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PaLM AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.