Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.27

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.27 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 21.15 ($0.27). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 21.80 ($0.28), with a volume of 2,402,383 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.14) price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

The firm has a market cap of £205.84 million, a PE ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 28.27.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

