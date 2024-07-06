Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $700.88

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 700.88 ($8.87) and traded as high as GBX 761.40 ($9.63). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 753 ($9.52), with a volume of 288,687 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 743.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 700.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.26. The firm has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,140.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,606.06%.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 3,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.49) per share, for a total transaction of £25,140 ($31,798.63). 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

