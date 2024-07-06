PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 112.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,178 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PDD were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $136.19 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $187.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.46.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. On average, analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

