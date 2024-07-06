Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Insider Sells $45,277.92 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $45,277.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $45,375.68.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average is $57.46. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $69.26.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $330.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.70 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 633.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

