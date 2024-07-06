Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.77.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

TSE:PPL opened at C$51.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$38.79 and a 52-week high of C$51.67. The firm has a market cap of C$29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$50.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.88.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion. Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.75%.

Insider Activity at Pembina Pipeline

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. Also, Director Henry William Sykes purchased 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02. Insiders sold 56,037 shares of company stock worth $2,822,669 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

