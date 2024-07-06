Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $486.78

Shares of Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 486.78 ($6.16) and traded as high as GBX 487 ($6.16). Personal Assets shares last traded at GBX 486 ($6.15), with a volume of 613,136 shares traded.

Get Personal Assets alerts:

Personal Assets Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 486.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 479.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,720.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Personal Assets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Personal Assets’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Personal Assets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,000.00%.

Insider Activity

About Personal Assets

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 294 shares of Personal Assets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 483 ($6.11) per share, with a total value of £1,420.02 ($1,796.13). Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.