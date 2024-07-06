PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,259 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,035,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,747,000 after purchasing an additional 56,284 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,686,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,744 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,526,000.

PULS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.54. 1,513,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,006. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $49.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.58.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

