Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Stock Price Down 18.6%

Shares of Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF – Get Free Report) dropped 18.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 2,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Pharmacielo Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

About Pharmacielo

(Get Free Report)

PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.

Featured Stories

