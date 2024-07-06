PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Trading Up 0.4%

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.11 and last traded at $52.11. Approximately 194,103 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 152,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First International Bank & Trust boosted its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 80,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 94,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

