Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stake Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 148.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.46.

NYSE:PNW opened at $75.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.51. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

